



Pakistan's Foreign Office has expressed its surprise at recent comments made by the Chinese ambassador regarding security concerns for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The remarks came in response to a series of attacks on Chinese workers, which the ambassador labeled as "unacceptable" and called for Islamabad to take stronger actions against militant groups responsible for the violence.





Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong highlighted the need for Pakistan to enhance security measures, emphasizing that ongoing attacks pose a significant risk to investments under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He specifically mentioned recent suicide bombings that resulted in the deaths of Chinese personnel.





In a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch described the ambassador's comments as "perplexing" and inconsistent with the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two nations. Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects within its borders.





The backdrop of these statements includes a troubling trend of attacks against Chinese workers in Pakistan, with 21 fatalities recorded since the initiation of CPEC projects. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for many of these incidents, arguing that China's involvement in local resource exploitation fuels their insurgency.





This public pushback from Pakistan is notable as it marks a rare instance of Islamabad responding directly to criticism from Beijing. Analysts suggest that ongoing financial struggles and political instability in Pakistan may be influencing China's investment decisions, leading to heightened scrutiny over security arrangements for its nationals.





This exchange underscores the delicate balance in Pakistan-China relations, particularly concerning security issues that impact significant economic initiatives like CPEC.







