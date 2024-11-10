



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India, in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), is set to fabricate a full-scale model of the Ghatak stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). This initiative marks a significant advancement in India's efforts towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence technology, particularly in the realm of stealth aircraft capabilities.





The Ghatak UCAV is designed to weigh approximately 12 tons and is optimized for operations in high-threat environments. Its primary functions include:





Capable of targeting high-value assets behind enemy lines in deep penetration strikes. Designed to operate effectively in contested airspace where traditional manned aircraft may be vulnerable for surveillance and reconnaissance missions





One of the standout features of the Ghatak UCAV is its Internal Weapons Bay (IWB), which allows it to carry a payload of up to 1.5 tons while maintaining a low radar cross-section (RCS). This design enhances its stealth capabilities, making it difficult for enemy radar systems to detect.





The Internal Weapons Bay (IWB) of the Ghatak UCAV significantly enhances its mission capabilities in several key ways:

Stealth and Low Radar Cross-Section: The IWB allows the Ghatak UCAV to carry a payload of up to 1.5 tons while maintaining a low radar cross-section (RCS). This design is crucial for stealth operations, enabling the UCAV to evade detection by advanced enemy radar systems, which is essential for missions in high-threat environments.

Precision Strikes: With its ability to carry precision-guided munitions internally, the Ghatak can execute deep penetration strikes against high-value targets located behind enemy lines. This capability is particularly important for minimizing collateral damage and ensuring that strikes are both effective and discreet.

Operational Flexibility: The IWB design allows for a variety of munitions to be carried, including missiles and bombs, enhancing the versatility of the Ghatak in different combat scenarios. This flexibility supports a range of missions from surveillance and reconnaissance to direct attack operations.

Reduced Vulnerability: By carrying weapons internally, the Ghatak reduces its exposure to enemy air defences compared to externally mounted weapons, which can increase radar visibility and vulnerability during operations. This characteristic makes it a more survivable platform in contested airspace.

Enhanced Combat Endurance: The integration of the IWB contributes to the overall aerodynamic efficiency of the UCAV, potentially improving its range and endurance during missions. The Ghatak is expected to have a combat endurance of 5 to 8 hours, depending on its payload and mission profile, allowing for extended operational capabilities without frequent returns for rearmament.





Technological Features





The Ghatak UCAV will utilize a 46kN Dry Kaveri engine, which is derived from the Kaveri engine originally developed for manned fighter aircraft. This engine variant is tailored for unmanned platforms, focusing on efficiency and a lower infrared signature rather than maximum speed. Key specifications include:





Payload Capacity: 1.5 tons Combat Endurance: Estimated between 5 to 8 hours, depending on mission profile and payload Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T): The UCAV will be capable of operating alongside manned fighters like the AMCA or Su-30MKI, enhancing operational flexibility and reducing risks for pilots





The Ghatak program has recently received a boost with over ₹400 crores allocated for its design and development phases. The Indian government has also approved additional funding, amounting to ₹15,000 crores for related projects, which will further support the Ghatak's development. This funding is part of a broader strategy that includes the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, creating synergy between these two critical defence initiatives.





The successful fabrication of the full-scale model is anticipated to advance India's capabilities in developing indigenous unmanned combat systems, ultimately contributing to the country's strategic defence objectives and enhancing its position in modern warfare scenarios.







