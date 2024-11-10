



A search operation is currently ongoing in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir following a recent encounter in the Sopore area. This operation was initiated after security forces neutralized a terrorist during a joint anti-terror operation on November 9, 2024.





The encounter occurred when security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Rampora area of Sopore. One terrorist was killed, and two others are believed to be trapped in the vicinity.





The search operation is now in its second day, with police and security forces actively engaged in combing the area for any remaining threats. In addition to the neutralized terrorist, arms and ammunition were recovered during the encounter.





This operation follows another incident on November 7, where two terrorists were killed in a similar joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore.





The situation remains tense as security forces continue their efforts to ensure safety and stability in the region.







