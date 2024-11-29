



Recent developments indicate a significant surge in global interest in India's BrahMos missile, a supersonic cruise missile developed through a joint venture between India and Russia. Several countries are reportedly considering acquiring this advanced weapon system, particularly in the context of rising geopolitical tensions.





The two countries are reportedly working on a hypersonic variant of the missile, called Brahmos-II, which according to the joint venture company "will fly at screaming velocities over six times the speed of sound on hypersonic scramjet technology."





Indonesia





Indonesia is actively pursuing the acquisition of BrahMos missiles to enhance its maritime defence capabilities, particularly as tensions escalate in the South China Sea. Discussions between India and Indonesia have been ongoing for several years, but U.S. concerns over the sale have complicated negotiations. Despite these challenges, a high-level Indonesian delegation recently visited BrahMos Aerospace to explore military cooperation and the potential purchase of air-launched versions of the missile.





Philippines





The Philippines has already taken significant steps by signing a $375 million deal for three batteries of BrahMos missiles, marking India's first major defence export. The first batch was delivered in April 2024, reflecting deepening military ties between India and the Philippines amidst shared concerns over China's assertiveness in regional waters. The Philippines was the first customer of BrahMos Aerospace.





Vietnam





Vietnam has expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile system, aiming to enhance its defence capabilities amid regional tensions. Vietnam move reflects its strategic interest in enhancing its military capabilities amid increasing regional tensions, particularly in the South China Sea.





Reports suggest that Vietnam may be looking to acquire shore-based anti-ship variants of the BrahMos missile to bolster its coastal defence against potential maritime threats from larger naval forces, particularly those from China.





Vietnam's interest is partly motivated by the success of similar missile systems in recent conflicts, such as Russia's Onyx missile in Ukraine. This has highlighted the effectiveness of supersonic missiles in modern warfare and has spurred Vietnam to consider enhancing its own defence capabilities.





United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Recent discussions have highlighted the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The UAE is among the countries currently in negotiations with BrahMos Aerospace, as confirmed by Alexander Maksichev, the joint managing director of BrahMos Aerospace. Maksichev indicated that these discussions are at an early stage, and specific details about the negotiations have not been disclosed.





Interest From Middle Eastern And African Nations





Countries in the Middle East and North Africa are also showing keen interest in the BrahMos missile system, particularly those with existing Sukhoi fighter jet fleets. This interest is part of a broader strategy by India to expand its defence exports and enhance military cooperation with these regions.





The BrahMos missile is known for its impressive speed, precision, and versatility, capable of striking land and naval targets with high accuracy. It operates at speeds of up to Mach 3 and has a range of 300-500 km, depending on the variant. This makes it an attractive option for countries looking to enhance their military capabilities.





The increasing demand for BrahMos missiles underscores India's growing role in international defence markets and its strategic pivot towards enhancing security partnerships in Southeast Asia and beyond. The missile's capabilities—such as its high speed (up to 2.8 Mach) and versatility (launchable from various platforms)—make it an attractive option for nations looking to bolster their military capabilities against regional threats.





India's success in exporting BrahMos missiles not only strengthens its defence industry but also positions it as a key player in counterbalancing China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The ongoing negotiations with Indonesia, alongside completed deals with the Philippines and interest from other nations, highlight a transformative phase for India's defence diplomacy.







