



Indian Navy Intercepted a Sri Lankan-Flagged Vessels: In a significant joint operation, the Indian Navy successfully intercepted two fishing vessels flagged by Sri Lanka in the Arabian Sea, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine. This operation took place on November 24 and 25, 2024, based on intelligence shared by the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance conducted by Indian naval aircraft.





The operation was meticulously coordinated, with contributions from the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre in Gurugram. The surveillance efforts were crucial in identifying the vessels suspected of narcotics smuggling. Following their localization, a boarding team from the Indian Navy executed the interception.





The seized narcotics, along with the fishing boats and their crew members, are being transferred to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action. This operation underscores the strong maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka in addressing regional security challenges and enhancing safety in the Indian Ocean Region.





The successful execution of this anti-narcotics operation highlights the collaborative efforts between the two navies to combat drug trafficking and bolster maritime security in critical sea lanes. It reflects a commitment to maintaining peace and order in regional waters.







