Soviet/Russian scientists preparing integration process of the Venera-13 spacecraft before launch





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for one of its most challenging missions yet - Shukrayaan-1, a planned orbiter to Venus.





The Shukrayaan mission, spearheaded by ISRO, is an ambitious endeavour aimed at to study the surface and atmosphere of Venus, Earth's closest planetary neighbour. However, the mission faces formidable challenges due to the planet's extreme environmental conditions, which have led some experts to describe it as a potential "suicide mission" for ISRO's spacecraft.





Venus, often referred to as Earth's "evil twin," presents a myriad of challenges that make it a daunting target for exploration and engineering. Despite its similarities to Earth in size and composition, the conditions on Venus are extreme and hostile, rendering it a nightmare for space engineers.





Extreme Environmental Conditions





The surface temperature on Venus averages around 475°C (about 900°F), which is hot enough to melt lead. This extreme heat poses significant challenges for any equipment designed to operate on the surface, as most materials would fail under such conditions within a very short time frame—often less than two hours.





Venus has an atmospheric pressure approximately 92 times that of Earth at sea level, akin to being nearly a mile underwater. This immense pressure can crush spacecraft and distort scientific instruments unless they are engineered with robust designs akin to those used for deep-sea exploration.





The thick atmosphere is primarily composed of carbon dioxide, with clouds of sulfuric acid. This corrosive environment necessitates special protective coatings for all equipment, complicating their longevity and functionality. Past missions have struggled with equipment degradation due to these harsh chemical conditions.





Technological Hurdles





The combination of high temperatures and pressures means that landers can only function for limited mission duration. Previous Soviet Venera landers lasted only about an hour or two before succumbing to the environment. Current engineering efforts aim to extend this duration significantly, with some designs targeting operational lifetimes of up to 60 days.





The dense atmosphere filters out much sunlight, making solar power generation impractical. Alternative power sources, such as radioisotope thermoelectric generators, are necessary but add complexity and weight to mission designs.





The active volcanic landscape of Venus poses additional challenges for navigation and landing site selection. Volcanic activity can alter the surface rapidly, making previously safe landing sites potentially hazardous for future missions.





Scientific Interpretation Challenges





Data Collection and Analysis: Even if equipment survives the harsh conditions long enough to gather data, interpreting that data can be problematic. The high temperatures and pressures can affect how rocks interact with the atmosphere, complicating mineral analysis and geological studies.





Venus shares some characteristics with Earth, its extreme environmental conditions—high temperatures, crushing pressure, corrosive atmosphere—and the technological hurdles they present make it one of the most challenging places in our solar system for exploration. Engineers must innovate continuously to develop new materials and technologies capable of withstanding these harsh realities if we are to unlock the secrets of our enigmatic neighbour.







