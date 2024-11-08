



Elon Musk made headlines with a bold prediction regarding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political future. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, "He will be gone in the upcoming election," referring to the federal election scheduled before October 2025. This remark came in the context of a broader discussion about political shifts, particularly following the recent success of the Republican Party in the U.S. elections, which Musk suggested could influence Canada's political landscape.





Trudeau, who has led the Liberal Party since 2013, is facing significant challenges as he seeks a fourth consecutive term. Historically, no Canadian prime minister has achieved this feat in over a century. The Liberal Party currently holds a minority government, making it more vulnerable to opposition parties, including the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre and the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh. Recent polling indicates that the Liberals are trailing behind the Conservatives, which adds to the pressure on Trudeau as he prepares for what could be a pivotal election.





Musk's comments reflect a growing sentiment among critics of Trudeau, who have pointed to recent electoral losses and increasing dissatisfaction with his leadership. The political climate in Canada is further complicated by deteriorating relations with India and economic concerns that may affect voter sentiment leading into the election.







