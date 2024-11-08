



Canada blocked social media handles and certain pages of The Australia Today just hours after the outlet broadcasted the press conference. This has raised concerns about censorship and the suppression of media that reports on sensitive political issues.



India has expressed strong criticism of Canada's decision to block the Australian media outlet The Australia Today after it aired a press conference featuring Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong. This action, which occurred shortly after the broadcast, has been characterized by Indian officials as hypocritical regarding Canada's stance on freedom of speech.

Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, the Managing Editor of The Australia Today, recently affirmed the publication's commitment to promoting an open media landscape following its blocking in Canada. In a statement, Bharadwaj emphasized that despite this setback, the outlet will persist in advocating for an inclusive media environment. This stance comes in response to the Canadian government's actions after The Australia Today aired a press conference featuring Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, which led to its restriction in Canada.





External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that the blocking of this outlet reflects a "hypocrisy towards freedom of speech." He emphasized that the timing of the ban, following Jaishankar's critical remarks about Canada, is particularly suspicious and indicative of an attempt to silence dissenting voices.





In response to the ban, The Australia Today has vowed to continue advocating for open media. The outlet expressed its commitment to providing value-free journalism despite facing restrictions in Canada.





During his interactions in Australia, Jaishankar addressed allegations made by Canada against India, highlighting issues such as surveillance of Indian diplomats and the political space afforded to anti-India elements within Canada. These comments may have contributed to the Canadian government's decision to block the outlet.







