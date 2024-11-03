



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed its ongoing communication with U.S. authorities to clarify issues surrounding recent sanctions imposed on Indian entities. On November 2, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the situation during a weekly briefing, stating that India is actively engaging with the U.S. to resolve concerns related to sanctions targeting 19 Indian companies and two individuals accused of supplying materials to Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Jaiswal emphasized that India operates under a "robust legal and regulatory framework" concerning strategic trade and non-proliferation controls, asserting that the transactions in question do not violate Indian laws. He noted India's membership in key multilateral export control regimes, including the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group, and the Missile Technology Control Regime, which underscores its commitment to non-proliferation.





The U.S. sanctions are part of a broader effort to disrupt networks supporting Russia's military-industrial base and include nearly 400 entities globally. The sanctions aim to prevent the flow of critical technologies necessary for Russia's military operations. Despite these actions, Jaiswal reassured that affected Indian companies are being informed about applicable export control provisions and any new measures that could impact their operations.







