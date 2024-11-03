



Two terrorists, who were involved in the killing of Territorial Army Jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 2, 2024





Tthe Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully avenged the killing of Rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat through a coordinated operation in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district. Bhat, a soldier of the Territorial Army, was abducted and murdered by members of the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) on October 8, 2024. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after his disappearance, marking a significant escalation in violence in the region.





The operation was characterized by meticulous intelligence collection, including both human intelligence (HUMINT) and technical intelligence (TECHINT). Local residents provided critical information that helped track the terrorists responsible for Bhat's death.





Following Bhat's murder, security forces launched an extensive manhunt, which began with tracking the terrorists from their initial escape route in Larnoo-Verinag to Kund-Laisoo Guddar in Kulgam. The relentless pursuit involved analyzing movement patterns and conducting tactical operations to pressure the terrorists into retreating back toward Anantnag.





On November 2, as the terrorists approached a security cordon, they opened fire on the troops. The Indian Army and police responded swiftly, resulting in a fierce encounter that led to the elimination of two high-profile terrorists identified as Arbaz Ahmad Mir and Zahid Ahmad Reshi, both affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





The operation not only avenged Bhat's death but also resulted in the recovery of significant weaponry from the encounter site, including rifles and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This seizure underscored the sophisticated nature of terrorist operations in the area. The successful neutralization of these terrorists has been framed as a decisive message against acts of terror targeting security forces and civilians alike, reinforcing the commitment of Indian security forces to maintain peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir.







