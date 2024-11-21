



During the recent India-CARICOM Summit held in Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role as a trustworthy partner in addressing development issues faced by Caribbean nations. This summit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, being the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.





Modi highlighted seven key pillars aimed at strengthening ties between India and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which includes 21 countries. These pillars—Capacity Building, Agriculture and Food Security, Renewable Energy and Climate Change, Innovation, Technology and Trade, Cricket and Culture, Ocean Economy, and Medicine and Healthcare—form the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M. He expressed India's commitment to enhancing cooperation in these areas, particularly focusing on the needs of the Global South.





In his address, Modi stated, "India is totally committed to taking these relations to new heights," reinforcing the notion that India's support extends beyond mere diplomacy to tangible developmental assistance. He proposed initiatives such as increasing scholarship opportunities for students from CARICOM nations and establishing a forensic centre to bolster regional capabilities.





The summit also provided a platform for discussions on economic cooperation, health, agriculture, and innovations. Leaders from CARICOM expressed gratitude for India's assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in vaccine distribution . Modi's remarks underscored India's dedication to being a reliable ally in tackling shared challenges and promoting sustainable development within the Caribbean region.







