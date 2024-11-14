



India and Saudi Arabia are actively enhancing their defence industry partnership, as highlighted in recent discussions between their leaders. Here are the key developments:





The sixth meeting of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) took place on September 4, 2024, in Riyadh. This committee serves as a crucial mechanism for advancing defence collaboration, focusing on military training, defence industry cooperation, and research and development (R&D) initiatives.





On November 13, 2024, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi. They discussed expanding bilateral ties across various sectors, including defense. Jaishankar emphasized that the defense partnership has seen significant milestones, including joint exercises and increased cooperation in defense exports.





The discussions have underscored a commitment to deepen cooperation in the defense industry. Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia has evaluated Indian artillery systems for potential procurement, indicating a growing interest in Indian defence capabilities.





Both nations aim to align their defence strategies with broader economic goals outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 initiatives. This alignment is expected to foster new partnerships and enhance technological collaboration.





The talks also addressed regional security issues, particularly the situation in West Asia. Both countries expressed a desire for coordinated efforts to promote stability and address mutual concerns regarding terrorism and extremism.





These developments reflect a robust commitment from both India and Saudi Arabia to strengthen their defence ties, which are increasingly seen as vital for regional security and economic collaboration.







