



Dominica has announced that it will confer its highest national honour, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This recognition is in appreciation of Modi's significant contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts to strengthen the partnership between India and Dominica.





The award presentation will take place at the India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled for November 19-21, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana. It will be presented by Sylvanie Burton, the President of Dominica. The award acknowledges India's provision of 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Dominica in February 2021, which not only supported Dominica but also enabled it to assist neighboring Caribbean nations during a critical time.





Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica expressed that this award symbolizes gratitude for Modi's solidarity with Dominica and reflects the strong ties between the two nations. He emphasized Modi's role as a true partner during challenging times, particularly amid a global health crisis. The award also recognizes India's ongoing support in healthcare, education, and information technology under Modi's leadership, along with his commitment to promoting climate resilience and sustainable development globally.





In accepting the award, Modi highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts, reaffirming India's commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean.







