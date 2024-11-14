



Senior officers from India's three armed services, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and industry representatives convened on November 13 for the annual meeting of the Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a subcommittee of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC). This meeting, chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, focused on enhancing joint operations and integration in critical areas such as electronic warfare and emerging technologies, according to a statement from the defence ministry released on November 14.





The primary goal was to foster cooperation and coordination in EW capabilities across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This integration is essential for maximizing operational effectiveness and ensuring a unified response to electronic threats.





Emphasis was placed on incorporating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into electronic warfare systems. These technologies are expected to enhance situational awareness, automate decision-making processes, and improve overall defense capabilities in electronic operations.





The discussions underscored the strategic importance of EW in maintaining an edge over adversaries. Effective electronic warfare can deny opponents access to the electromagnetic spectrum while ensuring that friendly forces maintain operational capabilities.





The meeting also highlighted the need for continuous innovation in EW technologies, including cognitive electronic warfare systems that can adapt to emerging threats. This adaptability is crucial for countering sophisticated enemy tactics in real-time.





This defence meeting reflects India's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities through enhanced joint operations and technological integration in electronic warfare, ensuring readiness against future challenges.







