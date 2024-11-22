



An Indian Navy submarine collided with the fishing vessel Marthoma on November 21, 2024, approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa. The collision occurred during the evening hours, leading to a significant rescue operation.





The vessel, Marthoma, collided with a Scorpene-class submarine about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.





The Marthoma had a crew of 13 members. Following the incident, 11 crew members were rescued, while two fishermen remain missing.





The Indian Navy launched a large-scale search and rescue operation involving six naval ships and several surveillance aircraft. Efforts are being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai. Additional assets from the Indian Coast Guard have also been deployed to assist in the search for the missing fishermen.





The Indian Navy has initiated a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Details regarding the condition of the rescued crew members and the extent of damage to both vessels have not been disclosed yet.





Scorpene-class submarines are a key part of India's naval power in the Indian Ocean as they can undertake multifarious types of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.







