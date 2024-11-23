



Vietnam has made a significant advancement in its military capabilities by receiving five Beechcraft T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft from the United States, marking the first acquisition of U.S.-made military aircraft since the end of the Vietnam War. This delivery occurred on November 20, 2024, and is part of a larger order for twelve T-6C aircraft that Vietnam placed in 2021, with the remaining seven expected to arrive by 2025.





The delivery represents a pivotal moment in U.S.-Vietnam relations, symbolizing a shift towards deeper military cooperation. It is the first time Vietnam has directly purchased military aircraft from the U.S. since diplomatic normalization in 1995 and the lifting of an arms embargo in 2016.





The T-6C Texan II will primarily be used for pilot training but is also capable of maritime surveillance missions within Vietnam's exclusive economic zone. This dual functionality enhances Vietnam's operational readiness and capabilities.





The acquisition is seen as part of Vietnam's broader strategy to modernize its air force and diversify its defence partnerships, especially in light of increasing tensions with China in the South China Sea. The U.S. aims to assist Vietnam in enhancing its military capabilities to counter regional threats.





Following the successful delivery of the T-6C trainers, there is speculation regarding Vietnam's potential interest in acquiring more advanced military equipment, including F-16 fighter jets. Analysts suggest that while this could further modernize Vietnam's air force, it remains uncertain whether Vietnam will fully transition away from its traditional reliance on Russian military hardware. The ongoing modernization efforts reflect a significant shift in defence policy as Vietnam seeks to bolster its military readiness and operational capabilities amid evolving regional dynamics.







