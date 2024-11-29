



India has made a significant advancement in defence technology with the development of the Anālakṣhya Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System (MSCS) by researchers at IIT-Kanpur. This innovative system is designed to render military assets, such as fighter jets and radars, nearly invisible to radar detection, particularly from Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems, which are commonly used for high-resolution surveillance.





The Anālakṣhya MSCS utilises advanced wave absorption metamaterials that absorb a broad spectrum of radar waves, effectively masking objects from detection. This capability is crucial in modern warfare where radar-guided missiles and surveillance systems pose significant threats.





Over 90% of the materials used in the construction of this system are sourced from India, highlighting a commitment to self-reliance in defence technology. The system is a product of India's push for self-reliance in defence technology, reflecting a significant step towards reducing dependency on foreign technologies. This aligns with PM Modi's government's national initiative namely "Atmanirbhar Bharat".





The technology underwent rigorous laboratory and field testing from 2019 to 2024 to ensure its effectiveness under various operational conditions. The extensive testing phase ensures that the technology is ready for deployment under various operational scenarios, which is crucial for military applications where reliability is paramount .





The system has potential impact on warfare. Anālakṣhya MSCS by significantly enhancing stealth capabilities, it could change the dynamics of air and ground operations, providing Indian forces with a strategic edge over adversaries who rely heavily on radar surveillance.





The introduction of the Anālakṣhya MSCS is expected to enhance India's defence capabilities significantly. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit described it as a major breakthrough in countering modern surveillance technologies, while Lt General Cherish Mathson emphasized its alignment with India's vision for self-sufficiency in defence. This technology not only strengthens operational capabilities but also represents a critical step towards maintaining national security in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





Impact on AMCA Stealth Jet





India's development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) marks a significant milestone in its defence capabilities, particularly with the impending deployment of the Anālakṣhya Meta-Material Surface Cloaking System (MSCS). This technology enhances stealth features, making India one of a few countries boast of such stealth technology and now India has also found a place in that elite list. This technique will help the country's internal security and provide strong countermeasures to enemies who carry out cross-border attacks.

The AMCA is designed as a fifth-generation, multirole stealth fighter intended for both the Indian Air Force and Navy. It aims to replace older aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and is expected to perform various missions, including air superiority and electronic warfare. The aircraft will feature advanced technologies such as a low radar cross-section, internal weapons bays, and supercruise capability.

Enhancing Private-Start-Up Partnerships





A private company called Meta Tattva Systems has been assigned to work on the commercial production of Anālakṣhya MSCS. For this, the technology has been transferred as per the agreement. This technology can be used in fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, warships and army tanks.





The Anālakṣhya MSCS stands as a testament to India's growing prowess in defence technology, promising to provide a strategic edge against potential threats while contributing to the nation's goal of becoming self-reliant in military capabilities.





Comparison With Global Stealth Technologies





The Anālakṣhya Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System (MSCS) developed by IIT-Kanpur represents a notable advancement in stealth technology, particularly in comparison to existing global stealth technologies. Here’s how it stands out:





Feature Anālakṣhya MSCS Other Global Technologies Type of Technology Metamaterial-based surface cloaking Radar-absorbent materials, geometric shaping, electronic countermeasures Primary Function Absorbs radar waves across a wide spectrum, rendering objects nearly invisible to Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Reduces radar cross-section (RCS) through shape and material design Indigenous Development Over 90% of materials sourced domestically Varies by country; many technologies rely on imported components Testing and Validation Extensive testing from 2019 to 2024 in diverse operational conditions Varies; established technologies like the F-35 have undergone years of testing Strategic Advantage Enhances survivability against radar-guided threats, particularly in contested environments Provides stealth but may not be as effective against advanced radar systems like SAR Collaboration Developed through collaboration between academia, defence forces, and industry Often developed by defence contractors with limited academic collaboration







