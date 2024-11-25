



Speculation is rife that Algeria may be the first international buyer of Russia's Su-57E stealth fighter jet. This follows an announcement by Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms exporter, during the 2024 Air Show China, where it revealed that it had secured its first export contract for the aircraft but did not disclose the buyer's identity. Analysts believe Algeria is a strong candidate due to its historical military ties with Russia and its ongoing efforts to modernize its air force with advanced technology.





Algeria has been actively upgrading its military capabilities, particularly in response to recent arms acquisitions by neighbouring Morocco, which has procured F-16C/D Block 72 fighters from the United States. The potential acquisition of the Su-57E would significantly enhance Algeria's air superiority and assert its military dominance in North Africa. Algeria's air force currently operates a variety of Russian-made aircraft, including Su-30MKAs and MiG-29s, making it a logical choice for introducing the Su-57E into its fleet.





Initially, some experts speculated that China might be the mysterious buyer. Despite hosting the announcement, it is unlikely that China is the purchaser, as its Chengdu J-20 fulfils similar roles, and its resources are focused on domestic advancements like the sixth-generation “White Emperor” project.

Algeria, previously reported to have shown interest, emerges as the most likely buyer, with other potential candidates including Iran or India. This marks a significant milestone in Russia’s export strategy for advanced fighter jets.





If confirmed, Algeria's purchase of the Su-57E would not only mark a significant milestone for Russia's defence industry—being its first export sale of this advanced aircraft—but also potentially escalate regional tensions as other nations may feel compelled to enhance their military capabilities in response. The deal could also reflect Algeria's strategic ambitions and its role as a key player in North African geopolitics.





Unlike India, which is increasingly diversifying its procurement through Western deals, Algeria remains a loyal client of the Russian defence industry. This strategic dependency makes the delivery of Su-57s less controversial for Moscow.

Economically, Algeria is more stable compared to Iran, thanks to revenues from natural gas and oil exports. While it lacks India’s vast budget, Algeria can afford a limited purchase of advanced fighters like the Su-57. By contrast, Iran faces severe sanctions that restrict its financial capacity and access to foreign equipment, including advanced jets.





While there are unconfirmed reports about Algeria being set to finalize this deal, no official confirmation has been made from either Rosoboronexport or Algerian authorities. However, the ongoing discussions and previous intentions expressed by Algeria to procure advanced fighter jets suggest that it remains a strong contender for this significant military acquisition.







