



Axiom Space has recently conducted a training session for the crew of its upcoming Ax-4 mission, focusing on essential meal preparation skills for their journey to the International Space Station (ISS). This engaging session emphasized the significance of nutrition in space and provided astronauts with practical experience in rehydrating meals, a vital skill for consuming food in a microgravity environment.





The training included demonstrations that simulated the lunchtime experience aboard the ISS, allowing crew members to familiarize themselves with the diverse food options available during their mission. Participants also captured moments of camaraderie, such as taking pre-meal selfies, which highlighted the team spirit as they prepared for their historic flight.





Food options for crewmembers during a mission is pretty diverse. This training focused on meal preparation. The assigned #Ax4 crew learned how to rehydrate their food and experienced a sneak peek of what lunchtime on the ISS might look like during their mission. And of course,… pic.twitter.com/YGz6cVEXtq — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) November 28, 2024





This training is part of a broader initiative aimed at equipping private astronauts with the necessary skills for living and working in space. It encompasses various aspects of life aboard the ISS, including sleeping arrangements, hygiene practices, and emergency protocols. Axiom Space collaborates with KBR to provide a comprehensive curriculum that prepares astronauts for both daily routines and potential emergencies during their missions.





As the Ax-4 mission approaches its launch date, these training sessions are crucial for ensuring that crew members are self-sufficient and capable of effectively managing their responsibilities while on board the ISS.





However, ISRO's Gaganyaan mission astronauts will enjoy a carefully curated menu of Indian dishes during their maiden spaceflight, reflecting a blend of traditional flavours and nutritional needs. The food, developed by the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), is designed to be ready-to-eat and suitable for consumption in microgravity.





The astronauts will have access to a variety of meals, including:





Idli, Upma for breakfast, Chicken Biryani, Chicken Korma, Shahi Paneer, Dal Chawal, Aloo Paratha as main course. Vegetarian options would include Vegetable Pulav, Mixed Vegetable Curry, Dal Makhani

Desserts: Semolina Halwa, Moong Dal Halwa and snacks would include Preserved Chapatis and Mango Pickle.





The menu consists of over two dozen items inspired by Indian cuisine and is tailored to be less spicy, with optional spice sachets available for those who prefer more flavour.







