



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated India's fourth consulate in Brisbane, Australia, on November 4, 2024, during his five-day visit to the country. This event marks a significant step in strengthening India-Australia relations, which have evolved considerably over the past decade due to various factors, including the contributions of the Indian diaspora, global dynamics, and leadership from both nations.





During the inauguration, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of this new consulate as a furtherance of friendship between India and Australia. He acknowledged that the bilateral relationship has been built through substantial efforts from individuals on both sides and highlighted four key contributors to this progress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government, global circumstances, and the Indian community in Australia.





In addition to the consulate opening, Jaishankar is scheduled to engage with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, and members of the Indian diaspora throughout his visit. He also plans to address the inaugural session of the second Raisina Down Under conference at the Australian Parliament House.







