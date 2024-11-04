



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently emphasized the broader significance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which includes India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland, he articulated that QUAD's purpose extends beyond security concerns to shaping a stable global order.





Jaishankar highlighted that the QUAD comprises four democracies with market economies and a strong record of global contributions. He noted that these nations share common maritime interests and values, positioning them to collaborate on various agendas beyond mere security issues. He stated, "The QUAD has a bigger purpose... It is not a security agenda" but encompasses a broader range of cooperative efforts.





He also pointed out the changing dynamics of global power, suggesting that as the United States' global contribution diminishes, there is a risk of this deficit being filled by entities with differing visions for global order. In this context, he described QUAD as "option three," implying that it represents a collective approach to address global challenges while maintaining shared democratic values.





The QUAD has evolved since its inception in 2007 from a loose dialogue into a more structured alliance focused on regional stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Key initiatives include addressing climate change, technology development, and maritime security, reflecting its role as a counterbalance to China's influence in the region.





As QUAD prepares for its upcoming summit in 2025, Jaishankar's remarks underscore India's pivotal role in navigating both internal differences among member nations and external pressures from China.







