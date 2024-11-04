



The recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, has drawn widespread condemnation from Canadian political leaders, particularly opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. He described the violence as "completely unacceptable," emphasizing that "all Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace" and vowing to unite people and end the chaos in Canada.





The incident involved a group of alleged Khalistani extremists attacking worshippers outside the temple, with reports indicating that women and children were also targeted during the violence. Videos circulating on social media depict men wielding sticks and breaching the temple gates. Poilievre's remarks were echoed by other politicians, including Toronto MP Kevin Vuong, who criticized the government's failure to protect religious communities and stated that Canada has become a "safe harbour for radicals".





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, asserting that "every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," and thanked local authorities for their swift response to the situation. The incident is part of a troubling trend of religious intolerance in Canada, with previous attacks on Hindu temples raising concerns about the safety of religious minorities.





Chandra Arya, another MP, highlighted that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists and suggested that these groups are exploiting Canada's freedom of expression laws to carry out violent acts without accountability.







