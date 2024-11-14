



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the significant progress in India-UAE relations during his recent remarks at the inauguration of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) campus in Dubai on November 14, 2024. He stated, "India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones," highlighting that the bilateral relationship has reached new heights since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the UAE in 2015, which was the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over a century.





Jaishankar pointed out that collaborations between India and the UAE are flourishing across various sectors, including fintech, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defense. He noted that the establishment of the Symbiosis campus is a reflection of the growing educational and cultural exchanges between the two nations, which are essential for preparing India's workforce for a globalized economy.





He also stressed the importance of adapting education to meet contemporary challenges, particularly in areas such as clean technologies and electric mobility, asserting that quality education will empower individuals to navigate and contribute to a rapidly changing world.





Jaishankar's visit to the UAE aims to further strengthen these bilateral ties, building on a foundation established since diplomatic relations were formed in 1972.







