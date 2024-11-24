



L&T developed Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) is reported to be currently undergoing upgradation according to the RFP requirements of the Indian Army.





Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is actively engaged in the development of the Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), which is currently undergoing upgrades to meet the requirements outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Indian Army. This initiative aims to replace the aging Soviet-era BMP-IIs that have served as the backbone of India's mechanized infantry since the 1980s.





The FICV project was initially conceived in the 1990s under the codename "Abhay" and has undergone several phases of development and procurement processes. The Indian Army issued a fresh Request for Information (RFI) in June 2021, marking its third attempt since 2008 to solicit interest from domestic manufacturers. L&T, along with other major players like TATA Motors and Mahindra Defence Systems, responded to this RFI. Following this, the Defence Acquisition Council granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the FICV under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category, emphasizing indigenous design and development with at least 50% local content.





The Indian Army's RFP stipulates that the FICV must be modular, allowing for future upgrades through simple modifications.





Key specifications include:





Amphibious Capability: The vehicle should operate effectively in water without external aids.





Armament: It is expected to be equipped with a 30 mm automatic cannon, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and a remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) with a 12.7 mm machine gun.





Crew Capacity: Designed to accommodate 11 personnel, including a three-member crew and eight soldiers.





Performance Metrics: The FICV should achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 30 HP/ton and carry a combat load of 2.5 tons.





L&T has been proactive in developing its prototype, which has already passed initial evaluations by the Army's Technical Evaluation Committee. The company plans to manufacture the FICV at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, leveraging its expertise in system design and development.





The Indian Army intends to procure approximately 1,750 FICVs over the next two decades. The timeline suggests that after technical evaluations and prototype development, commercial bids will be submitted before field trials commence. If successful, L&T's contract could span several years, with initial deliveries expected at least a year and a half post-contract award.





L&T's involvement in upgrading and developing the FICV aligns with India's broader defence modernization goals, aiming to enhance indigenous capabilities while ensuring that new vehicles meet contemporary battlefield requirements.







