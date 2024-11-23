

The situation in Manipur is evolving as the Indian government responds to ongoing violence and instability in the region.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the deployment of 90 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Manipur, bringing the total to 288 companies, which equates to approximately 10,800 personnel. This move is aimed at enhancing security amid escalating ethnic violence that has claimed 258 lives since May 2023.





A unified command meeting led to the formulation of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for security forces. These procedures are designed to improve coordination and effectiveness in maintaining order, particularly in vulnerable and mixed population areas. The SOPs will also focus on securing national highways and addressing specific security challenges posed by the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities.





Security forces have reportedly recovered around 3,000 weapons that were looted during the violence. Operations continue to locate remaining arms and ensure public safety.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged citizens to maintain peace, avoid spreading rumors, and cooperate with security forces to restore order. They have emphasized that strict actions will be taken against those engaging in violent activities.





These measures reflect the government's commitment to stabilizing the situation in Manipur while ensuring the safety and security of its residents.







