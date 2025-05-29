



AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, as part of a multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, has strongly advocated for Pakistan’s re-inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list during engagements in Riyadh and other international venues.





Owaisi emphasised that the FATF’s scrutiny is essential to curb the financing of terrorist groups, which he alleges are trained and supported in Pakistan with the explicit aim of destabilising India and fomenting communal unrest, particularly Hindu-Muslim riots. He pointed to a photograph showing a US-designated terrorist, Mohammad Ehsan, sitting beside Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, arguing that this provides clear evidence of Pakistan’s alleged links to terrorism.





Owaisi recounted India’s persistent concerns regarding Pakistan’s lack of action against terror groups, notably after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He stated that despite Indian investigators providing all evidence to Pakistan, no significant progress was made until international pressure—specifically, Pakistan’s placement on the FATF grey list—forced some action.





He cited the case of Sajid Mir, a key accused in the Mumbai attacks, whom Pakistan initially claimed was dead but later admitted was alive and convicted him only for money laundering, not for terrorism, once under FATF scrutiny. Owaisi argued that such behaviour demonstrated Pakistan’s reluctance to genuinely address terrorism and underscored the importance of sustained international pressure.





He further highlighted the role of financial mechanisms such as money laundering and Hawala transactions, particularly in the Middle East, through which Pakistan allegedly sponsors terror groups targeting India. Owaisi expressed concerns that Pakistan might misuse the $2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror activities rather than development work. He criticized Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, for what he described as irresponsible and misleading conduct, referencing instances where they misrepresented military drills and victories.





Owaisi reiterated that India’s legal system has rigorously prosecuted terrorists, citing the death sentence for Ajmal Kasab, one of the 26/11 attackers, and the recording of incriminating conversations between the attackers and their handlers in Pakistan, in which the latter were instructed to kill as many Indians as possible and promised heavenly rewards. He stressed that Indian agencies have consistently followed due process and that the Indian response to terrorism has been robust and transparent.





The broader delegation, which includes representatives from various political parties such as BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma, as well as other prominent figures like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambassador Harsh Shringla, is tasked with briefing international partners on India’s response to recent terror attacks, including the April 22 Pahalgam incident, and advocating for a unified global stance against cross-border terrorism.





The delegation’s mission also aims to counter misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, with seven groups traveling to different countries to engage with foreign leaders and stakeholders.





Asaduddin Owaisi’s statements in Riyadh and other international interactions reflect a concerted effort by Indian political leaders to rally global support for stricter financial oversight of Pakistan, citing ongoing concerns about terror financing, lack of accountability for past attacks, and the misuse of international financial aid.





The delegation’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism and ensure that Pakistan faces sustained pressure to address its alleged role in sponsoring cross-border terror.





Based On ANI Report







