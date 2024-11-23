



India has recently achieved a significant milestone in its defence cooperation with Australia by signing an air-to-air refuelling pact, enhancing military interoperability and strategic reach in the Indo-Pacific region. The agreement was finalized on November 19, 2024, during the Australia-India Air Staff Talks held in New Delhi, and officially announced on November 21, 2024, during bilateral discussions between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Defence Minister Pat Conroy at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos.





The pact enables the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to refuel Indian Armed Forces aircraft using its KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft. This capability is expected to significantly extend the operational range of Indian military aircraft during missions.





Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds, Deputy Chief of the RAAF, emphasized that this arrangement marks a critical step in deepening defence relations between India and Australia. He noted that it enhances interoperability and allows both nations to cooperate more effectively across various operational scenarios.





The agreement is part of a broader strategy to bolster defence ties amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries recognize India's role as a "top-tier security partner" for Australia, contributing to regional stability through their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





This pact follows previous agreements such as the Mutual Logistic Support Arrangement (MLSA) signed in 2020, which facilitates complex military engagements and humanitarian responses. The recent air-to-air refuelling arrangement is expected to complement ongoing training activities between the RAAF and Indian Navy, particularly involving India's P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft.





The air-to-air refuelling agreement not only enhances operational capabilities but also signifies a commitment to collaborative security efforts in the Indo-Pacific region. By improving logistical support between their air forces, India and Australia are positioning themselves as key players in maintaining a rules-based international order and addressing common security challenges in the area.







