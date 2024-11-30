



The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited on 30th Nov 2024 for Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of INS Vikramaditya at an overall cost of ₹1207.5 Cr.





INS Vikramaditya is an Indian Aircraft Carrier commissioned in the Indian Navy in November 2013. After completion of the Refit, INS Vikramaditya will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability.





This project is an important step towards development of Cochin Shipyard Limited as Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India. The project envisages the involvement of nearly 50 MSMEs and would lead to employment generation for more than 3500 personnel.





The Project will provide a major boost to Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative.







