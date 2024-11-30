



Collins Aerospace is significantly expanding its operations in India, positioning the country as a major sourcing hub for aerospace components. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance manufacturing capabilities and leverage India's skilled workforce.





Collins Aerospace has announced plans to invest $200 million in research and development (R&D) and production facilities in India. This investment will primarily support the establishment of a new manufacturing site near Bengaluru airport, which is expected to facilitate the production of advanced Aerostructures, interiors, and avionics. The facility will also include a test centre that will allow for qualification and certification processes to be conducted locally, enhancing efficiency in product development.





The company aims to triple its sourcing from Indian suppliers over the next three to four years, reflecting confidence in India's competitive manufacturing landscape and robust aerospace ecosystem.





Currently employing about 5,000 people in India (with 3,000 engineers), Collins Aerospace plans to hire an additional 2,000 employees within the next decade. This growth is expected to bolster local engineering and manufacturing capabilities.





Collins Aerospace is partnering with local educational institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science, to foster research and development initiatives. This collaboration aims to enhance technological innovation within the aerospace sector.





India's aviation market is one of the largest globally, currently ranked as the third largest. The country's air passenger growth is projected to reach 478 million by 2036, making it an attractive location for aerospace companies. Collins Aerospace's commitment to establishing a strong presence in India aligns with its goal of tapping into this burgeoning market while also contributing to local economic development through job creation and skill enhancement.





Benefits of Local Manufacturing:





By localising production, Collins Aerospace anticipates reduced operational costs and improved supply chain efficiencies.





The new facility will enable Collins Aerospace to manage all stages of product development from design to certification within India, thereby streamlining processes and fostering innovation.





Collins Aerospace's strategic investment in India underscores its commitment to becoming a key player in the global aerospace industry while simultaneously supporting India's growth as a major manufacturing hub.







