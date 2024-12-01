



China has significantly escalated its military activities around Taiwan, particularly in response to the island's growing assertions of independence under President Lai Ching-te. Recent military exercises have included record-breaking deployments of aircraft and naval vessels, showcasing China's intent to exert pressure on Taiwan.





On October 14, 2024, China conducted extensive military exercises involving 125 aircraft, the highest number recorded in a single day near Taiwan. These drills were described as a direct warning against what Beijing labels "separatist acts" by Taiwan's government. The exercises involved various branches of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and included operations designed to simulate blockades and assaults on maritime and land targets.





In reaction to these provocations, Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported deploying its own military assets, including warships and missile systems, to monitor and respond to Chinese movements. Taiwan condemned the drills as "irrational and provocative," emphasizing its commitment to national defence.





The frequency of Chinese military flights near Taiwan has surged dramatically, with reports indicating a 300% increase in provocative manoeuvres since Lai took office in May 2024. This includes numerous instances of Chinese aircraft breaching Taiwan's air defence identification zone.





China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. The recent military activities are part of a broader strategy by Beijing to normalize such operations around Taiwan while simultaneously testing its military readiness and capabilities. Analysts suggest that these drills reflect an increasing integration of China's naval and coast guard forces, which could play crucial roles in any future blockade or military action against Taiwan.





The situation remains tense, with both sides on high alert. The United States has expressed concerns over China's military provocations, urging restraint from Beijing while reaffirming its commitment to assist Taiwan in maintaining its self-defence capabilities.







