



Russia's Su-57 "Felon" Dazzles at Zhuhai Air Show. The Su-57 made a striking appearance at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, showcasing its advanced capabilities alongside China's new stealth fighters. The Su-57 showcased its advanced capabilities through impressive aerobatic manoeuvres, including the falling leaf and Pugachev's Cobra. This demonstration highlighted the aircraft's super-manoeuvrability, captivating the audience with its performance.





For the first time, Russia has signed contracts to export the Su-57 fighter jet to foreign customers at this Air Show. While specific countries were not disclosed, Russian officials noted that "partners from friendly countries" are interested in acquiring these advanced aircraft, emphasizing their reliability and proven technology.





The presence of the Su-57 at Zhuhai, alongside China's own fifth-generation fighters like the J-20 and J-35A, underscores a growing military collaboration between Russia and China. Analysts suggest that this partnership is particularly significant in light of geopolitical tensions and aims to challenge U.S. military dominance in the region.





The Su-57 is a twin-engine multirole fighter known for its stealth capabilities and advanced avionics. It can perform both aerial combat and ground strikes, featuring thrust vectoring systems that enhance its manoeuvrability at low speeds. The aircraft is capable of supercruise speeds up to Mach 1.3 and can reach a maximum speed of Mach 2.0.





The Su-57 was highlighted for its impressive aerial manoeuvres during a demonstration flight, capturing the attention of attendees and military experts alike. Test pilot Sergey Bogdan asserted that the Su-57 outperforms its competitors, including China's newly unveiled J-35 fighter, in critical areas such as manoeuvrability and overall technology.





The presence of the Su-57 at the air show not only highlights Russia's military capabilities but also serves as a platform for potential collaboration between China and Russia in aerospace technology. Chinese military expert Song Zhongping noted that the Su-57 provides an opportunity for mutual learning between the two nations' air forces.





The announcement of export contracts signifies a strategic move for Russia's arms industry, particularly in light of ongoing sanctions and challenges faced due to the Ukraine conflict. The Su-57's advanced features make it an attractive option for foreign buyers looking for modern combat capabilities.







