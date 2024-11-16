



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the ongoing war with Russia could conclude sooner if Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency again. In an interview with Ukrainian media on November 15, 2024, Zelenskyy stated, "It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House" . He emphasized that while the war's end is inevitable, the exact timeline remains uncertain.





Zelenskyy noted a "constructive exchange" with Trump following his election victory, indicating that he did not perceive any opposition to Ukraine's position during their conversation . Throughout his campaign, Trump criticized the extensive financial aid provided to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022 and claimed he could resolve the conflict "in 24 hours," although he did not elaborate on how this would be achieved.





In response to Zelenskyy's comments, Trump reiterated his commitment to addressing the conflict, stating at his Mar-a-Lago resort, "we’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s got to stop" . This sentiment reflects a broader concern in Ukraine about potential shifts in U.S. support under a Trump administration, particularly regarding military aid and territorial concessions.





Zelenskyy's remarks signal cautious optimism about the potential for renewed US engagement in securing peace in the region under the incoming administration.







