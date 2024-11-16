



India and Bangladesh have recently committed to upgrading their land ports and check-posts to enhance trade and border management along their extensive 4,096-km shared border. This decision was made during the 6th Subgroup meeting of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) with the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), which took place on November 12, 2024.





The discussions focused on improving infrastructure and operational efficiency at various land ports and check-posts. Specific projects mentioned include enhancing facilities at Gede (Darshna) in West Bengal and Bholaganj in Meghalaya, as well as expediting cargo clearance for Bangladeshi exports at Petrapole (West Bengal) and Agartala.





The meeting prioritized the development of Integrated Check-Posts to facilitate smoother cross-border movement. A proposal for a common cargo gate at Bhomra (Ghojadanga) was also discussed.





Both nations are looking to facilitate the movement of Bangladeshi trucks carrying exports to Nepal and Bhutan through Burimari and Banglabandha ports. Additionally, there are plans to operationalize the land port at Sabroom (Tripura) and develop the Tegamukh-Kawrpuichhuah port.





There is a commitment to establish certain ports that will operate around the clock, which is expected to significantly enhance trade efficiency between the two countries.





This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen India-Bangladesh relations, enhance bilateral trade, and promote regional economic growth through collaborative border management. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties during this meeting, reflecting an ongoing effort to address trade facilitation and border security challenges.





The upgrade of these facilities is seen as vital not only for improving trade but also for ensuring better management of border security issues that have historically affected both nations. The cooperation between Indian and Bangladeshi authorities aims to create a more integrated approach to border management, addressing both economic needs and security concerns effectively.











