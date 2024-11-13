



The CM highlighted the limiting clauses in the Indus Water Treaty that restrict Jammu and Kashmir from realising its full hydel potential by only permitting run-of-the-river projects





As the Valley faces lengthy power cuts in the winter months, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan is creating hurdles in J&K’s power generation.





Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has criticized the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) for its negative impact on the region's power generation capabilities. He argues that the treaty, which governs the distribution of water from the Indus River system between India and Pakistan, creates significant obstacles for Jammu and Kashmir in harnessing its hydropower potential.





The IWT was signed by the erstwhile central government while Congress party was in power, National Conference was in alliance with the Congress in the recently concluded assembly elections.





Abdullah claims that the IWT has led to substantial losses in hydropower generation for Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during peak winter months when electricity production is already low. This situation exacerbates power shortages in the region, impacting residents and industries alike.





The region is estimated to have a hydropower potential of around 20,000 megawatts, but only about 3,263 megawatts (approximately 19.8%) has been utilized so far. Abdullah emphasizes that the IWT restricts Jammu and Kashmir from fully exploiting its water resources for energy production.





Studies indicate that Jammu and Kashmir suffers an annual economic loss of approximately ₹6,500 crore (around USD 800 million) due to restrictions imposed by the IWT. This loss is attributed to limitations on water storage and usage for irrigation and power generation, which are critical for the region's development.





There is growing resentment among residents regarding the IWT, as many believe it has hindered their ability to utilize local water resources effectively. The treaty's provisions are seen as disproportionately favouring Pakistan while limiting Jammu and Kashmir's economic growth.





Abdullah's statements reflect a broader discontent within Jammu and Kashmir regarding the IWT, highlighting calls for a review or renegotiation of the treaty to better serve the interests of the region.







