



The Indian Army's Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has successfully conducted high-altitude firing tests, marking a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities. This achievement highlights the helicopter's design for precision operations in extreme terrains, reinforcing the nation's ability to conduct high-altitude operations effectively.





In a historic milestone the successful high-altitude firing demonstrates the operational readiness of the Prachand LCH, which is specifically designed to perform in challenging environments, including high-altitude regions like the Himalayas.





This accomplishment is a testament to India's "Make in India" initiative and the self-reliance ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing advancements in indigenous military technology.





The LCH is equipped to handle various combat roles, including anti-infantry and anti-armour missions, as well as air defence against slow-moving aerial threats. It can operate at altitudes up to 6,500 meters (approximately 21,300 feet).





The development of the Prachand LCH was initiated following insights gained during the Kargil War in 1999, which revealed a need for a capable armed helicopter for high-altitude operations. The LCH has since undergone extensive testing and has been recognized for its ability to operate in extreme conditions, including successful landings at some of the highest helipads in the world.





This recent firing test proves that the Prachand helicopter gunship is the only combat helicopter which can achieve sustainable high altitude firing thus enhancing the armed forces aerial warfare capabilities. Thus emphasising the importance of homegrown military technology in national defence strategies.







