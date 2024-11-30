



Pakistani security forces have intensified operations in Balochistan, leading to the forcible disappearance of over 50 individuals. This crackdown is part of a broader military operation targeting militant groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and others, which have been increasingly active in the region.





The BLA has escalated its attacks recently, claiming responsibility for significant assaults that resulted in numerous casualties. The group's actions are seen as a response to ongoing military pressure and a reflection of the long-standing insurgency in Balochistan, where local grievances against the Pakistani state have fuelled demands for autonomy and rights.





In response to rising violence, the Pakistani government has launched a comprehensive military operation aimed at dismantling these militant groups. This operation has included excessive force against protesters, with reports of police using tear gas and live ammunition to disperse gatherings advocating for the rights of the Baloch people.





Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have condemned the government's actions, calling for an end to the violent suppression of protests and the immediate release of those detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. They emphasize that these measures violate both domestic and international human rights laws.





The situation remains tense as protests continue against enforced disappearances and human rights abuses. Activists report that many individuals involved in peaceful demonstrations have been subjected to arbitrary detention, raising alarms about the deteriorating state of civil liberties in Pakistan's Balochistan province.







