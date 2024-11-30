



The Indian Navy is set to commission its sixth and final Kalvari-class submarine, INS Vagsheer, in December 2024. This submarine is part of a significant program known as Project 75, which has a budget of ₹23,562 crore and aims to enhance India's underwater capabilities. INS Vagsheer is currently undergoing final trials at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, where it was constructed with technology transferred from the French firm Naval Group.





The Kalvari-class submarines are diesel-electric attack submarines designed for a variety of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations, and intelligence gathering. The commissioning of INS Vagsheer will bolster the Indian Navy's operational capabilities, particularly in the strategically important Indian Ocean region, where India faces challenges from increasing Chinese naval presence.





Key Features of INS Vagsheer

The submarine incorporates indigenous systems that have necessitated additional testing to ensure they meet operational standards. This reflects India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.

INS Vagsheer was launched on April 20, 2022, and began sea trials in May 2023. The commissioning of Vagsheer is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its underwater capabilities amid increasing maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean region, particularly from China.

The submarine, constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, is undergoing final trials.

Nuclear Deterrent





In addition to INS Vagsheer, the Indian Navy has recently commissioned its second indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighat, which further strengthens India's nuclear deterrence capabilities.





On 27th November, 2024, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which has a range of 3,500 kilometers. The missile was launched from INS Arighaat, the Indian Navy's newly inducted nuclear submarine. Even though the missile has been tested six times before, this was the first time it was fired from the submarine. Earlier tests were from a fixed underwater pontoons.

The solid-fuelled missile was tested at least five times in the last few years from submersible platforms.

INS Arighaat or S-3 is the second Arihant-class submarine and more advanced than INS Arihant (S-2). The country’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Aridaman or S-4, is also set to be commissioned next year, followed by a fourth SSBN codenamed S-4*, as previously reported by Hindustan Times. The last two Arihant-class submarines are expected to be bigger and capable of launching longer range missiles.

Plans are also underway to construct three additional Kalvari-class submarines in collaboration with France to continue enhancing India's maritime strength.







