



Donald Trump's recent election victory has ignited celebrations among his Hindu supporters in the United States and beyond, encapsulated by the phrase "Bharat and America Sabse Acche Dost" ("India and America are the best of friends"). This sentiment reflects the strong ties many Indian Americans feel towards Trump, who they believe will bolster U.S.-India relations.





In Chicago, approximately 1,500 members of the Indian-American community celebrated Trump's victory by dancing to the disco classic "YMCA." This event highlights the enthusiasm within the community for Trump's administration.





Last night 1500 Hindus, members of Republican Hindu Coalition danced to YMCA celebrating Trump 2.0 victory at Maharana Pratap Ronald Reagan community center in Carol Stream, Chicago. This election 85+% Hindus in America, over 300,000 in BG states of PA, MI and WI voted for Trump… pic.twitter.com/cv5BXrY6Sq — Shalabh Shalli Kumar (@iamshalabhkumar) November 16, 2024

Many Hindu Americans took to social media to express their joy, with some stating they had been praying for Trump's success. This sentiment was echoed by prominent figures within the community, who believe Trump’s policies will favour Hindu interests both domestically and internationally.





In India, particularly in villages like Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh, residents celebrated Trump's win with hopes that his presidency would improve their local conditions. They expressed pride in Usha Vance, a descendant of the village's ancestors and wife of Trump's running mate J.D. Vance. Villagers hoped her success could lead to positive changes for their community.





Both Trump and Kamala Harris have actively sought the support of Hindu voters in this election cycle. Trump's campaign emphasized his commitment to protecting Hindu rights globally, particularly highlighting issues faced by Hindus in Bangladesh during his speeches. This approach has resonated with many in the Hindu community, who view Trump's leadership as a safeguard against discrimination.





The celebration of Trump's election victory among Hindu communities illustrates a significant political alignment that may influence future U.S.-India relations. With both cultural pride and political strategy at play, this moment marks a notable chapter in the engagement between American politics and Indian heritage.