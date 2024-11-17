



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria on November 16-17, 2024, is poised to significantly enhance defence ties between India and Nigeria. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, reflecting a renewed commitment to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly defense, trade, and cultural cooperation.





The discussions are expected to center around enhancing security collaboration, especially in counter-terrorism efforts against groups like Boko Haram. India has previously provided military training and support to Nigeria, which includes the establishment of key defense institutions such as the National Defence Academy and the Naval War College. The two nations are exploring further defense cooperation, including potential arms sales and credit lines for military purchases.





Bilateral trade between India and Nigeria has been robust, nearing USD 15 billion, primarily driven by oil imports. Modi's visit aims to diversify this economic relationship by boosting investments in non-oil sectors. Indian companies have already invested approximately USD 27 billion in Nigeria across various industries.





PM Modi will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, which numbers around 60,000. This community plays a vital role in fostering cultural ties and enhancing people-to-people connections between the two nations.





The visit is significant not only for its immediate diplomatic outcomes but also for reinforcing a strategic partnership that was originally established in 2007. Both countries share common democratic values and have a mutual interest in promoting stability and development in their respective regions.





PM Modi's trip to Nigeria is expected to yield multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening cooperation in defence and other critical sectors, setting a positive trajectory for future bilateral engagements.







