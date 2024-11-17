



The status of ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) program is currently progressing positively, following the Indian Cabinet's approval for its development with a budget of ₹8,239 crore. This initiative represents a significant advancement in India's space capabilities, as the NGLV is designed to replace existing launch vehicles like the PSLV and GSLV.





The NGLV aims to provide three times the payload capacity of the current LVM3 rocket while maintaining costs at 1.5 times more than existing vehicles. It is expected to handle up to 30 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), significantly enhancing India's launch capabilities.





A major aspect of the NGLV is its partially reusable design, which is intended to lower launch costs and improve efficiency in accessing space. The vehicle will incorporate advanced technologies, including green propulsion systems and modular designs for quicker production and turnaround.





The project is set for completion in 96 months (8 years), with three developmental flights planned to demonstrate its capabilities. The first flight is tentatively scheduled for 2031.





The NGLV is crucial for supporting India's ambitions in space exploration, including plans for a Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station) and a crewed lunar landing by 2040. Its development involves significant participation from the Indian industry, ensuring a collaborative approach to building a robust space ecosystem.





The NGLV program marks a pivotal step in enhancing India's position in the global space industry and achieving self-reliance in advanced launch capabilities.







