



Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India in the first week of December 2024, marking his first trip to the country since the onset of the Ukraine war in February 2022. The Kremlin has confirmed that the exact dates are still being finalized, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressing optimism about the upcoming visit during a recent media briefing.





This visit is significant as it will occur under the framework of the India-Russia annual summit, which alternates between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously invited Putin to India during their meetings in Moscow earlier this year, and this visit is seen as a continuation of their diplomatic engagements. The last time Putin visited India was in December 2021 for an annual summit, making this upcoming trip notable after a gap of nearly three years.





The anticipated visit highlights the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia, particularly in light of increasing geopolitical tensions and Russia's isolation from Western nations due to its actions in Ukraine. Both countries have maintained robust trade relations, with bilateral trade reportedly reaching significant figures in recent years.







