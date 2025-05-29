



Bangladesh’s recent judicial and political developments have drawn international attention, particularly following the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, who had been convicted and sentenced to death for war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War. The case is emblematic of the deep-seated divisions and historical grievances that continue to shape the country’s political landscape.





ATM Azharul Islam, born in 1952 in Lohanipara village, Badarganj, Rangpur district, rose to prominence as the commander of the Al-Badr militia during the 1971 conflict. He was accused of playing a leading role in the Jharuarbeel massacre—an atrocity in which 1,256 civilians were killed, 17 abducted, and 13 women raped in the Rangpur division, actions that have left a lasting scar on the national consciousness.





Jamaat-e-Islami, the party with which he was associated, supported the Pakistani Army’s efforts to suppress the Bengali independence movement, a stance that remains deeply controversial in Bangladesh today.





Islam was arrested in 2012 and, following a trial by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), was sentenced to death in 2014 for his role in these crimes against humanity. Over the next decade, his case underwent several appeals.





The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court initially upheld his conviction in 2019, but after a review petition and a subsequent appeal filed in February 2025—following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by a student-led revolt in August 2024—Islam was acquitted.





The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, ruled that the previous verdict lacked proper assessment of evidence, resulting in an “unjust verdict,” and ordered his release if no other cases were pending against him.





The acquittal has sparked controversy, especially since five other political leaders convicted alongside Islam have already been executed. The decision is seen as a significant shift in the judiciary’s approach to war crimes cases, marking the first time the Appellate Division has rescinded its own judgment upholding a death sentence in a crimes against humanity case.





Critics argue that the move raises questions about the consistency and fairness of Bangladesh’s judicial process, as well as its handling of historical grievances.





Against this backdrop, interim chief Mohammad Yunus addressed the Nikkei Forum in Tokyo, emphasising the fragility of peace in Asia and beyond. Yunus, a Nobel laureate, called for a “new moral compass” that prioritises peace, cooperation, and sustainability over power, competition, and short-term gain.





He highlighted the devastating impact of ongoing wars and man-made conflicts in regions such as Ukraine, Gaza, and South and Southeast Asia, without specifically mentioning the civil unrest in Bangladesh or the recent violence against minorities. Yunus also alluded to recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, underscoring the economic and humanitarian costs of regional conflicts.





However, Yunus’s speech notably omitted direct reference to the current unrest in Bangladesh, the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, or the rise in violence against minority communities—especially Hindus—since her departure. This omission has drawn criticism from observers who argue that addressing domestic challenges is essential for any meaningful pursuit of peace and stability.





The acquittal of ATM Azharul Islam represents a watershed moment in Bangladesh’s ongoing reckoning with its violent past, while also highlighting the complexities and contradictions of its present political and judicial climate. The broader context of Yunus’s remarks underscores the regional and global challenges to peace, even as domestic issues remain unresolved and contentious.





Based On A NDTV Report







