



India has firmly criticized Pakistan for repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue during recent United Nations sessions, characterizing such actions as "mischievous provocation" and an attempt to spread misinformation. This response was articulated by Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, who emphasized that "real democracies function differently" and highlighted the significant voter turnout in the recent Jammu and Kashmir elections as evidence of democratic engagement in the region.





During his address, Shukla stated that Pakistan's delegation habitually resorts to disinformation, using the UN platform to propagate falsehoods about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that despite Pakistan's claims, the elections held in September and October demonstrated a robust participation rate, with turnout figures of 61.38%, 57.31%, and 69.9% across three phases, reflecting public confidence in India's democratic processes.





India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, also condemned Pakistan's remarks at a Security Council debate, calling them a "tested tactic of spreading misinformation." He underscored the deplorable conditions faced by minority women in Pakistan as a counterpoint to Pakistan's criticisms of India. Harish urged Pakistan to engage constructively rather than using international forums for divisive political agendas.





India's stance is clear: it seeks to counteract what it perceives as baseless narratives from Pakistan by highlighting its own democratic achievements and calling for a more truthful discourse on issues related to Kashmir.







