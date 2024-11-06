India, US Hold 21st Military Cooperation Meeting In Delhi To Strengthen Defence Cooperation
The 21st edition of the India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was held in New Delhi on November 6, 2024. This significant event was co-chaired by Lieutenant General JP Mathew, Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff of India, and Lieutenant General Joshua M. Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.
The meeting aimed to strengthen defence cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two nations.
Key discussions included:
Capacity Building: Exploring ways to improve military capabilities through joint initiativesTraining Exchanges: Fostering personnel exchanges to enhance skills and operational readinessDefence-Industrial Cooperation: Collaborating on defence production and technology sharingJoint Exercises: Planning for future exercises to prepare for both conventional and hybrid threats
Both sides emphasized the importance of their strategic partnership, particularly in addressing evolving challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. They expressed a commitment to expanding military collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the area. The MCG serves as a vital platform for ongoing dialogue and operational collaboration between the armed forces of India and the United States, reinforcing their mutual security objectives.
