



The 21st edition of the India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was held in New Delhi on November 6, 2024. This significant event was co-chaired by Lieutenant General JP Mathew, Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff of India, and Lieutenant General Joshua M. Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.





The meeting aimed to strengthen defence cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two nations.





Key discussions included:





Capacity Building: Exploring ways to improve military capabilities through joint initiatives Training Exchanges: Fostering personnel exchanges to enhance skills and operational readiness Defence-Industrial Cooperation: Collaborating on defence production and technology sharing Joint Exercises: Planning for future exercises to prepare for both conventional and hybrid threats





Both sides emphasized the importance of their strategic partnership, particularly in addressing evolving challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. They expressed a commitment to expanding military collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the area. The MCG serves as a vital platform for ongoing dialogue and operational collaboration between the armed forces of India and the United States, reinforcing their mutual security objectives.







