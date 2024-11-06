



Ukrainian forces have engaged in combat with North Korean troops for the first time in Russia's Kursk Oblast, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. This development was confirmed by Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on November 5, 2024, during an interview with South Korean media. Umerov reported that North Korea has deployed approximately 11,000 troops to the region, and initial clashes have already occurred, characterized as small-scale engagements.





The fighting involved artillery fire from Ukrainian forces targeting North Korean units, which were reportedly mixed with Russian soldiers and disguised as Buryats, complicating identification efforts.





Ukrainian officials anticipate that the number of North Korean troops could rise to 15,000, with plans for five units of about 3,000 soldiers each to be stationed along the front lines.





Umerov indicated that these clashes might serve as a test of Ukrainian defences, suggesting further confrontations could occur in the coming weeks.





The presence of North Korean forces in this conflict introduces a new dynamic to the war, which has been ongoing for nearly 1,000 days. Analysts note that this deployment reflects a significant shift in military alliances and could impact security relations across Europe and Asia. The integration of North Korean troops into Russian operations raises concerns over their effectiveness and the potential for increased violence on the battlefield.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the need for international support to counter this new threat, describing it as a chapter of global instability. He indicated that if Ukraine had access to long-range weapons, it could target North Korean troop camps in Russia pre-emptively. The involvement of North Korean soldiers is viewed by some as a desperate measure by Russia amid its ongoing military challenges in Ukraine.





This situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments from both Ukrainian and Western intelligence regarding the full extent and implications of North Korea's involvement in the conflict.







