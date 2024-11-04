



Rosoboronexport, the state intermediary for Russia's defence exports, has proposed to India the production of the Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker-E fighter jet. This offer aligns with India's strategic goals of enhancing its domestic defence capabilities through the "Make in India" initiative, which emphasizes local production and technology transfer.





The Sukhoi Su-35, designated as Flanker-E by NATO, is a highly advanced multirole fighter that represents a significant evolution of the Su-27 platform.





The Su-35 is equipped with thrust-vectoring engines that allow for exceptional Supermanoeuvrability in combat. The aircraft includes an advanced Irbis-E radar system capable of tracking multiple targets simultaneously, enhancing its air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities.





The Sukhoi Su-35 is integrated with versatile armament: It has 12 hardpoints for various ordnance, including air-to-air missiles, precision-guided bombs, and anti-ship missiles, allowing it to engage a wide range of threats.





General Characterics Crew: 1 Length: 21.9 m (71 ft 10 in) Wingspan: 15.3 m (50 ft 2 in) Height: 5.9 m (19 ft 4 in) Wing Area: 62 m2 (670 sq ft) Airfoil: 5% Empty Weight: 19,000 kg (41,888 lb) Gross Weight: 25,300 kg (55,777 lb) with 50% internal fuel Max Take-Off Weight: 34,500 kg (76,059 lb) Fuel Capacity: 11,500 kg (25,400 lb) internal Powerplant: 2 × Saturn AL-41F1S afterburning turbofan engines, 86.3 kN (19,400 lbf) thrust each dry, 137.3 kN (30,900 lbf) with afterburner, 142.2 kN (32,000 lbf) in emergency power Performance Maximum Speed: 2,400 km/h (1,490 mph, 1,290 kn) at altitude Maximum Speed: Mach 2.25 1,400 km/h (870 mph; 760 kn), Mach 1.13 at sea level Cruise Speed: 1,170 km/h (730 mph, 630 kn) / Mach 1.1+ supercruise at medium altitude Range: 3,600 km (2,200 mi, 1,900 nmi) at altitude 1,580 km (982 mi) at sea level Combat Range: 1,600 km (990 mi, 860 nmi) approx Ferry Range: 4,500 km (2,800 mi, 2,400 nmi) with 2 external fuel tanks Service Ceiling: 18,000 m (59,000 ft) g Limits: +9 Rate of Climb: 280 m/s (55,000 ft/min) + Wing Loading: 408 kg/m2 (84 lb/sq ft) With 50% fuel 500.8 kg/m2 (102.6 lb/sq ft) with full internal fuel Thrust/Weight: 1.13 with 50% fuel 0.92 With Full Internal Fuel Armament Guns: 1 × internal 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon with 150 rounds Hardpoints: 12 hardpoints, consisting of 2 wingtip rails, and 10 wing and fuselage stations with a capacity of 8,000 kg (17,630 lb) of ordnance, with provisions to carry combinations of: Rockets: S-25 Air-Ground Rocket Missiles: Air-To-Air Missiles: 8 × R-27ER/ET/EA 6 × R-73E/M 12 × R-77M/P/T/-1 6 × R-74 2 x R-37 Air-To-Surface missiles: 6 × Kh-29L/TE 3 × 3M-14AE Anti-Ship Missiles: 3 × 3M-54AE1 6 × Kh-31A/AD Kh-35U 5 × Kh-59MK 1 × P-800 Oniks Anti-Radiation Missiles: 6 × Kh-31P/PD 5 × Kh-58UShE Bombs: 8 × KAB-500KR TV-Guided Bombs 8 × KAB-500L Laser-Guided Bombs 8 × KAB-500OD Guided Bombs 8 × KAB-500S-E Satellite-Guided Bombs 3 × KAB-1500KR TV-Guided Bombs 3 × KAB-1500L Laser-Guided Bombs Avionics Irbis-E passive electronically scanned array radar OLS-35 infra-red search and track system L175M Khibiny-M electronic countermeasures system

The Su-35 has been operational since 2014 and has seen combat in various conflicts, demonstrating its effectiveness and reliability.





Proposal Details





At the Aero India 2023 exhibition held in February 2023, Rosoboronexport showcased a range of military hardware and expressed its commitment to strengthening military cooperation with India. The proposal for the Su-35 includes:





Rosoboronexport aims to collaborate with Indian defence manufacturers to produce the Su-35 locally. This approach would not only fulfil India's defence needs but also create jobs and enhance technological capabilities within India.





The offer includes transferring critical technologies to Indian enterprises, ensuring that India can maintain and upgrade these systems independently in the future.





A significant focus is on improving after-sales service for Russian military equipment in India, addressing past complaints regarding maintenance and support.





This proposal comes at a time when India is looking to bolster its air force capabilities amid regional tensions. The Su-35 would complement India's existing fleet of Su-30MKI fighters, which are already produced under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The introduction of the Su-35 could provide India with enhanced air superiority and multirole capabilities necessary for modern aerial warfare.





Rosoboronexport's offer to India for producing the Su-35 Flanker-E reflects a broader strategy of deepening defence ties between Russia and India while supporting India's ambitions for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.







