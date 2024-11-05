Israel has recently intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Syria, specifically targeting the group's intelligence headquarters in Damascus.





On November 4, 2024, the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike aimed at Hezbollah's intelligence facilities located in the Sayeda Zeinab area, a region known for its concentration of pro-Iranian militia leaders. The Israeli military stated that this operation was part of efforts to degrade Hezbollah's intelligence capabilities, which include an independent network for gathering and assessing intelligence within Syria.





Reports indicate that the strike resulted in the deaths of at least two Hezbollah members. Additionally, Syrian state media claimed that civilian neighborhoods were impacted, with significant material damage reported. The Syrian foreign ministry condemned the attack, labeling it a violation of civilian areas and urging international action against Israeli aggression.





This operation marks a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Hezbollah, which has been ongoing since the conflict with Hamas began in October 2023. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) highlighted that these strikes aim to impair Hezbollah's operational capabilities not only in Syria but also in Lebanon, where the group has been increasingly active.





Israel has conducted numerous strikes in Syria over the years, primarily targeting Iranian-backed forces and Hezbollah positions. The recent airstrikes are seen as part of a broader strategy to counteract perceived threats from these groups, especially following heightened tensions after the October attacks by Hamas on Israel.







