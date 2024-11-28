



Recent clashes in Kurram district, Pakistan, have resulted in three additional deaths, bringing the total toll to 76. The violence has persisted for over a week, with officials reporting ongoing skirmishes in areas such as Ghozaghari, Matasanagar, and Kunj Alizai on November 27, 2024. Despite efforts to establish a ceasefire, the situation remains critical as sporadic fighting continues to affect civilians.





The latest fatalities occurred in retaliation attacks that followed a deadly ambush on Thursday, in which around 40 passengers travelling in a convoy were killed in the Mandori Charkhel area of Lower Kurram district.





Just two days after the ambush, another 21 people were killed in arson and gunfights in Bagan village, also in Lower Kurram.





Despite a ceasefire brokered by authorities on Sunday, sporadic fighting has persisted. Officials reported that clashes resumed on Tuesday in areas like Ghozaghari, Matasanagar, and Kunj Alizai, resulting in three more deaths and six injuries.





Dawn reported, citing officials, that three gunship helicopters were targeted by the miscreants entrenched in Chardeval and Jalmay villages in the Alizai area of Lower Kurram. But, no casualties have been reported so far.





The local authorities are trying to mediate the escalating conflict. Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud revealed that a grand jirga, comprising elders from Hangu, Orakzai, and Kohat districts, will be dispatched to the violence-hit district to help end the hostilities. The jirga will be led by the Kohat division commissioner.







