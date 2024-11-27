



The Russian-Indian company BrahMos Aerospace is in discussions with Vietnam, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the potential supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, a report informs via TASS.





"There are talks with Indonesia, with Vietnam, and with the [United Arab] Emirates. These are the countries that showed the most interest," said Maksichev, a representative of BrahMos Aerospace.





He added, "These three countries," in response to a question about which nations might sign contracts for the supply of BrahMos missiles. Maksichev did not provide further details about the current stage of the negotiations or the exact terms under discussion.





The BrahMos missile was developed jointly by the Russian company NPO Mashinostroeniya and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India. Its first test launch occurred in 2001. Currently, various modifications of the BrahMos missile are in service with the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Ground Forces. BrahMos Aerospace also offers these missiles for export to third-party countries.





The Philippines became the first foreign customer of BrahMos missiles, signing a deal to enhance its coastal defense capabilities. This marks a significant step in the missile's export journey, as the Philippines aims to strengthen its military deterrence in the South China Sea amid rising regional tensions.





The BrahMos missile is considered one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world, with speeds of up to Mach 3. It is capable of striking both land and naval targets with pinpoint accuracy. Its combination of speed, range, and precision makes it a highly coveted asset for modernizing the defence capabilities of countries in Asia and the Middle East. The missile’s unique capabilities have sparked interest among several nations seeking to bolster their military defence systems.







