



A significant crackdown on terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district resulted in the arrest of ten individuals identified as over ground workers (OGWs) for various terrorist groups. This operation, executed on November 27, 2024, was a collaborative effort between the Kathua Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), targeting 17 locations across the general areas of Malhar, Bani, and the upper reaches of Billawar, as well as several border areas including Kana Chack and Haria Chack.





The operation aimed to dismantle the logistical and financial support systems that aid terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The police conducted meticulously planned raids linked to three FIRs related to recent terror incidents, which facilitated the identification and apprehension of the suspects. Additionally, several electronic devices were seized during these operations.





This crackdown follows a series of intensified efforts by security forces in the region, which included over 56 raids across multiple districts in Jammu, aimed at disrupting terror networks linked to JeM and LeT. Recent encounters had already led to the deaths of three foreign terrorists associated with JeM, indicating a heightened focus on counter-terrorism measures in the area.







